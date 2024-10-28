Japanese Stocks Soar, Yen Drops after General Election

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 stock average climbed Monday, following the previous day's general election, in which the country's ruling camp suffered a humiliating defeat.

The Nikkei gained 691.61 points, or 1.82 pct, from Friday to end at 38,605.53. The election result was within expectations, market sources said.

In Tokyo currency trading, the yen came under selling against the dollar on expectations that the Bank of Japan will find it difficult to raise interest rates as the election results may increase political uncertainty.

The dollar topped 153.50 yen to hit the highest levels since late July. The greenback shed some of the gain later and stood at 153.32-34 yen at 5 p.m., still up from 151.95-96 yen at the same time Friday.

Foreign investors who are concerned about uncertainty in Japan's political situation following the general election moved to sell yen, market sources said.

