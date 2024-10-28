Ex-Convict to Get Retrial over 1986 Murder in Central Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Kanazawa, Ishikawa Pref., Oct. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese public prosecutors said on Monday that they will not object to the retrial of a 59-year-old man who served a prison sentence for the 1986 murder of a junior high school student in central Japan.

The decision by the Nagoya High Public Prosecutors Office made it all but certain that the man, Shoshi Maekawa, will face a fresh trial over the killing of a 15-year-old girl in the city of Fukui. He is expected to be found not guilty.

The Kanazawa branch of Nagoya High Court accepted on Wednesday a second retrial plea filed by Maekawa in 2022.

Prosecutors said they decided against objecting to the retrial following detailed examination of the court decision and a comprehensive consideration of evidence.

"Although the decision was made too late, a retrial is set to be held," defense lawyers said. "We will continue to do our best so that Maekawa is acquitted as soon as possible."

