Work of Each Hibakusha Highly Appreciated: Nihon Hidankyo

Tokyo, Oct. 29 (Jiji Press)--Nihon Hidankyo, or the Japan Confederation of A- and H- Bomb Sufferers Organizations, said the group believes it was named this year's winner of the Nobel Peace Prize as the work of each and every hibakusha atomic bomb survivor was highly appreciated.

In a statement released on Monday, the group said hibakusha were commended for consistently calling for the abolition of nuclear weapons through testimonies of their painful experiences so that no more people would have to suffer the same pain.

The hibakusha group also said that it takes the prize seriously, showing its determination to work harder in hopes of passing the torch to the next generation.

Elsewhere in the statement, the group said that after the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, or ICAN, with which Nihon Hidankyo has worked together, won the 2017 Nobel Peace Prize, the group had little hope of winning the prize itself. Against this backdrop, Nihon Hidankyo said it could not immediately believe that the group had been chosen as the winner of this year's prize but was moved by the fact that the root of its activities was understood. The group said its members hope to share the joy with the many predecessors who have passed away.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee announced that Terumi Tanaka, 92, co-chair of Nihon Hidankyo, will give a speech at the 2024 Nobel Peace Prize award ceremony in the Norwegian capital of Oslo on Dec. 10.

