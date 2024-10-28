CDP to Seek Opposition Cooperation after General Election

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 28 (Jiji Press)--The main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan will seek to hold talks with other opposition parties for possible cooperation, following the crushing defeat of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's ruling bloc in Sunday's general election.

The CDP aims to ask Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) and the Democratic Party for the People to support its leader, Yoshihiko Noda, in a parliamentary election for prime minister.

A vote to choose the prime minister is expected to take place next month, following Sunday's election in which the ruling coalition lost its majority in the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of parliament.

Nippon Ishin and the DPFP both have no plan to join the ruling bloc led by Ishiba's Liberal Democratic Party while being also cautious about cooperating with the CDP.

On Monday, Noda met with Tomoko Yoshino, president of the Japanese Trade Union Confederation, or Rengo, requesting support for the CDP's efforts to join forces with the DPFP. The two opposition parties are both backed by Rengo, an umbrella organization of labor unions in Japan.

