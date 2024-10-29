Japan Picks 1st Woman to Lead Its Antarctic Wintering Team

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 29 (Jiji Press)--Mitsumu Ejiri, assistant professor at Japan's National Institute of Polar Research, has been appointed the first female leader of the wintering team of a Japanese Antarctic research expedition.

Ejiri, 51, will lead the wintering team of the 67th expedition and also serve as deputy head of the expedition. The wintering team is slated to leave for Antarctica in autumn next year and return to Japan in spring 2027.

The appointment was decided Monday at a general meeting of the integrated headquarters for the promotion of Japan's Antarctic research.

A native of Kyoto, western Japan, Ejiri specializes in upper atmospheric science. After graduating from Shizuoka University, she obtained a doctorate at Nagoya University.

She joined the National Institute of Polar Research in 2009 after working at the National Institute for Environmental Studies, Utah State University in the United States and Kyoto University's Research Institute for Sustainable Humanosphere.

