Japan Likely to Convene Parliament Session on Nov. 11

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 28 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government and ruling bloc are considering convening a parliamentary session on Nov. 11 to elect a prime minister, coalition officials said Monday.

The parliamentary session will take place in the wake of Sunday’s election for the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, in which Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s ruling coalition lost its majority.

Ishiba, who heads the Liberal Democratic Party, plans to enlist the help of some opposition parties, possibly the Democratic Party for the People and Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), to ensure his re-election.

The prime minister’s upcoming diplomatic schedule includes a summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Peru from Nov. 15 and a summit of the Group of 20 major economies to be held in Brazil from Nov. 18.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]