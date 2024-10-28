Toyota, NTT to Jointly Develop Driver Assistance Tech

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo/Nagoya, Oct. 28 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. plan to collaborate on research and development for a driver assistance system that utilizes next-generation optical communication infrastructure and artificial intelligence, people familiar with the matter said Monday.

The two Japanese companies will spend 500 billion yen together on the project to develop the traffic accident prevention technology and aim to commercialize it in 2028.

The new driver assistance system envisioned by the two firms will collect data on surrounding traffic environments through sensors. AI will analyze in real time the predictability of an accident and autonomously control vehicles depending on the situation.

The system will utilize the IOWN next-generation optical communication platform being developed by NTT to handle a large amount of data necessary for the analysis.

IOWN uses light instead of electric signals to increase communication capacity and save power, and is expected to support the so-called 6G standard that will replace the 5G large-capacity ultrahigh-speed wireless communication standard.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]