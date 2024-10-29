Scrapping NTT Law “Impossible” for Now: President

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 29 (Jiji Press)--Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. President Akira Shimada said Tuesday that it is “impossible” to scrap the NTT law at the moment.

Shimada made the remark after attending a meeting of a special committee of the Information and Communications Council, which advises the communications minister, for discussing proposed revisions of the NTT law, which imposes various restrictions on the telecom giant. The ruling Liberal Democratic Party has proposed the law be abolished and NTT has supported the idea.

“There remain tasks left undone,” Shimada said of the reason why he thinks the law still cannot be scrapped.

A report compiled by a task force of the special committee earlier this month called for many rules under the law to be maintained or be subject to continued discussions.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Shimada agreed to the task force’s proposal that the universal service obligation currently imposed on the NTT group’s domestic fixed-line telephone service across Japan should be limited to areas that are not covered by rival companies.

