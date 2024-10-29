Japan to Start My Number Card Use as Driver's License

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 29 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Tuesday decided to introduce the My Number personal identification card functioning as a driver's license for use from March 24, 2025.

At a cabinet meeting, the government adopted an enforcement order for the revised road traffic law related to the new system.

Drivers can decide whether to integrate their licenses into their My Number cards. They will remain able to use the traditional license.

According to the National Police Agency, the My Number card will function as a driver's license after information such as the type of license is recorded on the integrated circuit chip embedded in the card.

From March 24, 2025, drivers will have the three choices of using only the My Number card incorporating a driver's license, using only the conventional license and using both.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]