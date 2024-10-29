Suicides among Youth in Japan Remain High in 2023: Govt

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 29 (Jiji Press)--The number of elementary to high school students who committed suicide in Japan stood at 513 in 2023, against the record high of 514 marked the previous year, a government report showed Tuesday.

Of the total, high school students accounted for 347, junior high school students 153, and elementary school children 13, according to the 2024 white paper for suicide prevention, adopted at a cabinet meeting.

While the total number of suicides in the country is decreasing, suicides among schoolkids are increasing. The annual report analyzed causes and motives behind suicides among elementary to high school students between 2009 and 2021.

The paper said that the notable factor for suicides among elementary school children was discipline and scolding from family members.

Among junior and senior high school boys, weak academic performance and worries over the choice of future courses in life were major reasons for committing suicide. Among female students, reasons behind many suicides were problems with interpersonal relationships including with friends.

