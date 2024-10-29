Food from Japan's Niigata Pref. Promoted at N.Y. Event

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Oct. 28 (Jiji Press)--An event to promote food from the central Japan prefecture of Niigata was held in New York on Monday.

Rice balls made of Shinnosuke-brand rice, sake and other food items were served for visitors including officials from restaurants. Japanese pears grown in Niigata and fish sauce created by high school students in the prefecture were also offered.

Hiroki Tsuchida, a pear farmer in the city of Sanjo, said he started exporting his pears to the United States last year.

The pears "are available at Japanese groceries in New York and on the internet," he said. "We have many repeat customers," Tsuchida said, showing eagerness to develop new sales channels.

Narayan Pariyar, a 32-year-old chef at a Japanese restaurant, tried fish sauce made from unmarketable salmon. The sauce tasted "unique" and "good," and would go well with sashimi, he said.

