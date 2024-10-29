DPFP to Seek Income, Gasoline Tax Cuts: Tamaki

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 29 (Jiji Press)--The Democratic Party for the People, which advanced in Sunday’s general election in Japan, would ask any party to cooperate with its proposals to cut income and gasoline taxes, its leader, Yuichiro Tamaki, said Tuesday.

Speaking at a press conference, Tamaki reiterated that his party will not join the ruling Liberal Democratic Party-Komeito coalition, which failed to win a majority in the House of Representatives election.

At the same time, he stressed, “What we want is not (government) posts, but the implementation of economic policies to increase take-home pay, as we promised in the election.”

The remarks came as Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who is LDP president, has expressed a willingness to work with opposition parties to maintain his government.

Tamaki also said that a simple extension of the current subsidy program to curb electricity and gas bills would be “not enough” as a measure against inflation.

