Hino Motors Posts Record 1st-Half Net Loss

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 29 (Jiji Press)--Hino Motors Ltd. said Tuesday it swung to a consolidated net loss of 219.5 billion yen in the six months ended last month, marking its biggest loss for the fiscal first-half period as the company was hurt by a scandal over its vehicle test fraud.

The Japanese truck maker booked 230 billion yen in special loss linked to payments to settle charges with U.S. authorities over the fraud.

The net loss is expected to affect financial performance at Hino's parent, Toyota Motor Corp.

Hino expects to report a net loss of 220 billion yen for the full year ending next March. In the first half ended in September last year, the company posted a net profit of 76 million yen.

Hino director Naoki Sato apologized to shareholders at a virtual press conference, in which CEO Satoshi Ogiso was absent.

