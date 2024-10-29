Conservative Party of Japan Clears Political Party Requirement

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 29 (Jiji Press)--The Conservative Party of Japan, in Sunday's general election, cleared the requirement to be recognized as a political party under the public offices election and political party subsidy laws.

In the House of Representatives election, the CPJ won 2.1 pct of all votes under the proportional representation system, exceeding the minimum requirement of 2 pct.

"This is a very big step for us," CPJ head Naoki Hyakuta said at a press conference.

The party won three Lower House seats--one constituency seat and two proportional representation seats.

A total of 10 parties now meet the legal requirement.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]