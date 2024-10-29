Japan Seriously Concerned about Israel's Ban on UNRWA

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 29 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is increasingly worried about the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip after Israel's parliament voted to ban the U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, or UNRWA, from operating in the country.

The Japanese government plans to strengthen its call for Israel not to implement the ban on UNRWA in cooperation with the United States and other countries.

At a news conference Tuesday, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi expressed "serious concerns" about the ban. "We will tenaciously make diplomatic efforts to improve the humanitarian situation," he said.

The Japanese government believes that the ban on UNRWA will accelerate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza due to Israeli attacks.

In a joint statement issued on Sunday, Japan and six other like-minded countries, including Britain and South Korea, said that it is crucial that UNRWA and other U.N. organizations are fully able to deliver humanitarian aid to those who need it most.

