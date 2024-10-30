Japan 2023 Leisure-Related Market Expands to 71.2 T. Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 30 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s leisure-related market expanded 13.4 pct from the previous year to 71,214 billion yen in 2023 after the COVID-19 pandemic, private think tank Japan Productivity Center has said.

In an annual report on leisure released Tuesday, the think tank said that sectors hit especially hard by the pandemic, such as sightseeing and outdoor amusement services, showed strong growth. However, the market did not return to the 2019 level of 72,307 billion yen before the pandemic.

The sightseeing and outdoor amusement sector jumped 32.1 pct to 11,302 billion yen. Backed by stronger domestic travel demand and an increase in foreign travelers to Japan, hotel, amusement park and travel businesses enjoyed expansion.

Game and other entertainment services logged a 12.6 pct climb to 48,010 billion yen. Online game services incurred a drop, while game arcade operators improved markedly, and restaurant and karaoke businesses fared well.

The sports sector, as well as hobby and creation services, also grew from the previous year.

