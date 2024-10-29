Tokyo FM Chairman Kurosaka Resigns, Becomes Consultant

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 29 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo FM Broadcasting Co. said that Osamu Kurosaka has stepped down as chairman of the company and become consultant.

Kurosaka became Tokyo FM chairman without the right to represent the broadcaster only on Oct. 1 after resigning as president of the company due to his involvement in power harassment.

He offered to resign as chairman after the company received a lot of opinions about governance, a Tokyo FM official said.

Kurosaka became consultant on Tuesday. Tokyo FM wants to use Kurosaka’s expertise, and he will not get involved in the company’s management or operations, the official said.

He offered to resign as president at a board meeting on Sept. 26 following a whistleblower’s report that he behaved inappropriately, including using intimidation.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]