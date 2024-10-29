JPX Sets Up Review Panel after Insider Trading Case

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 29 (Jiji Press)--Japan Exchange Group Inc., which operates the Tokyo Stock Exchange, said Tuesday that it has set up a panel of independent directors to review internal controls in the wake of an insider trading case involving a TSE employee.

The panel, established on Sept. 27, is looking into whether there were any problems with the JPX group's internal control systems, such as employee training and information management. Its findings will be used to draw up preventive measures.

"We apologize for causing inconvenience and concern to listed companies and other related parties," JPX Group CEO Hiromi Yamaji said at a press conference on the day.

He indicated that the JPX side will fully cooperate with the Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission's investigation into the alleged insider trading.

"We take (the case) seriously as the fact that a TSE employee is under investigation undermines market trust," Yamaji said.

