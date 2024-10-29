Wife of U.S. Serviceman Found Dead in Fukuoka Hotel

Newsfrom Japan

Fukuoka, Oct. 29 (Jiji Press)--The wife of a U.S. serviceman has been found dead in a hotel in the southwestern Japan city of Fukuoka, local police said Tuesday.

The U.S. military has taken the husband into custody and will investigate the case, according to police sources.

There was an emergency call on Monday morning from a hotel employee who said that a woman might have committed suicide, the sources said. Police officers then found the woman in a hotel room, and an ambulance crew confirmed her death at the scene.

The woman, a U.S. citizen, had external injuries, according to the sources.

Security camera footage and hotel records showed that the couple entered the hotel at around 7 p.m. Friday, and that the husband left the hotel alone on Sunday morning.

