Ishiba Seen Seeking Policy-by-Policy Alliance with DPFP

Tokyo, Oct. 29 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is planning to ask the Democratic Party for the People to form a "partial alliance" with his Liberal Democratic Party, under which they would cooperate on a policy-by-policy basis following the ruling bloc's crushing defeat in Sunday's general election, informed sources said.

But it remains to be seen whether the LDP-Komeito coalition can accept the opposition party's proposals to review the so-called 1.03-million-yen barrier that separates income tax payers and nonpayers and to lower the gasoline tax.

"The DPFP is the top candidate" for a partial alliance partner of the ruling coalition, a senior administration official said Tuesday. "We have similar policies," the official pointed out.

The official mentioned the possibility of including the DPFP's proposals in a comprehensive economic package that Ishiba has ordered to be drawn up.

In a meeting with Komeito leader Keiichi Ishii on Monday, the prime minister indicated his willingness to work with "a party with high compatibility," the sources said.

