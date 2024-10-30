Signs of Revolt against Japan PM Ishiba Emerging within LDP

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 30 (Jiji Press)--Signs of revolt against Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba are beginning to emerge within his Liberal Democratic Party after its humiliating defeat in Sunday's general election.

"The magma is building up. It won't end like this," a veteran LDP member said, warning of a possible movement among party members to oust Ishiba from power.

After the ruling camp of the LDP and Komeito fell short of a majority in the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, many LDP members are calling on Ishiba, the party's president, to take the blame for the poor result.

Amid the lingering shock of the defeat, disgruntled members are not yet ready to take any coordinated action. But a wave of calls may arise within the party urging Ishiba to step down, ahead of the Diet votes to elect prime minister during a special Diet session likely to be convened Nov. 11.

LDP members are also increasingly critical of Secretary-General Hiroshi Moriyama, who has power over party affairs in general, further strengthening the difficulty confronting the Ishiba administration.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]