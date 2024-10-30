Japan LDP to Suffer 2.5 Pct Subsidy Cut: Jiji Estimate

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 30 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Liberal Democratic Party is seen incurring a 2.5 pct reduction in state subsidies to political parties for 2024 following its rout in Sunday’s general election, a Jiji Press estimate has found.

The LDP’s subsidies are expected to total 15.65 billion yen for the year, after the number of the party’s seats in the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, fell to 191 from 256 in the election.

In the estimate, Yasutoshi Nishimura, Koichi Hagiuda and Katsuei Hirasawa are treated as independents because the LDP banned them from running as its candidates for their involvement in a high-profile money scandal at the party.

Among the opposition parties that boosted their Lower House seats, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan will enjoy a 3.2 pct increase to 7,056 million yen, and the Democratic Party for the People a 12.8 pct rise to 1,263 million yen.

The total amount of subsidies to all national parties for 2024 is 31,437 million yen, paid in four installments. The internal affairs ministry had determined how to allocate the money based mainly on each party’s lawmaker count as of Jan. 1.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]