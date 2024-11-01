Ruling Bloc May Suffer Major Defeat in 2025 Upper House Poll

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 31 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling bloc could suffer a major defeat in next summer's House of Councillors election if opposition parties unite their candidates, according to estimates based on the results of Sunday's general election for the House of Representatives.

If five opposition parties, including the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, make deals in the 32 single-seat constituencies, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party-Komeito coalition is projected to win 10 seats against the opposition camp's 22.

If Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) joins the opposition alliance, the ruling bloc is forecast to win only three seats.

After the LDP-Komeito coalition failed to win a majority in the recent Lower House election, it will be closely watched wether opposition parties can strengthen their cooperation in the upcoming Upper House election.

A total of 124 seats are up for grabs in the 2025 Upper House election.

