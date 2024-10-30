Tokyo High Court Rules Same-Sex Marriage Denial Unconstitutional

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 30 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo High Court ruled Wednesday that Japan's Civil Code and other provisions that do not recognize same-sex marriage are unconstitutional as they violate equality before the law, which is guaranteed by the country's Constitution.

Tokyo High Court Presiding Judge Sonoe Taniguchi, however, dismissed the demand for compensation from seven plaintiffs who live in Tokyo, Okinawa Prefecture, southernmost Japan, and Germany. They demanded that the state pay each plaintiff 1 million yen in damages, claiming that the provisions violate the Constitution guaranteeing the freedom of marriage and equality under law.

This is the second high court ruling in a series of similar lawsuits filed with five district courts in Japan over the provisions.

Sapporo and Nagoya district courts have found that the provisions are unconstitutional, while rulings by Tokyo and Fukuoka district courts have found them to be in a state of unconstitutionality. Osaka District Court has ruled that the provisions are constitutional.

In March this year, Sapporo High Court ruled for the first time that the provisions are unconstitutional in light of freedom of marriage in addition to equality before the law.

