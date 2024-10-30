CDP, Nippon Ishin Agree to Continue PM Election Talks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 30 (Jiji Press)--The Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), both opposition forces, agreed on Wednesday to continue discussions on the upcoming parliamentary election of prime minister.

In their talks, Yoshihiko Noda, who heads the main opposition CDP, asked Nippon Ishin leader Nobuyuki Baba to vote for him if the election during the planned special parliamentary session goes to a runoff. Baba withheld his response, but the two agreed to hold further talks.

Nippon Ishin is cautious about cooperation with the CDP due to differences in views on foreign and national security policies and the Constitution.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, Komeito, lost their majority in the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, in Sunday's election.

"The public says no to the LDP-Komeito administration," Noda told Baba. "As this is a big chance to realize a change of government, I'd like to ask for cooperation."

