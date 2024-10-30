Up to 19,000 Yen Eyed to Cover Tokyo Hotel Costs for Govt Workers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 30 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to pay up to 19,000 yen per night to national public servants when they stay in Tokyo on business trips from next April, it was learned Wednesday.

Currently, the fixed amount of 13,100 yen per night is provided to division-chief-level officials on business trips to Tokyo’s 23 special wards, the western city of Osaka and some other areas.

The current system will be replaced next April by a new one that covers actual hotel costs with ceilings, which will be set at 19,000 yen for hotels in Tokyo and at 13,000 yen for those in Osaka Prefecture.

Under the new system, national public servants will be divided into three categories based on rank, and the ceiling will be set for each category and for each of 12 groups of prefectures where they stay. The maximum amounts will be based on the actual rates of hotels used by private company employees on business trips.

For overseas business trips, meanwhile, division-chief-level officials will receive up to 59,000 yen per night when staying in Boston, up to 57,000 yen in New York and 54,000 yen in Washington.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]