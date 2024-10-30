LDP, DPFP Execs to Meet Thurs.
Tokyo, Oct. 30 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party and the opposition Democratic Party for the People said Wednesday that they plan to hold a meeting of their secretaries-general and parliamentary affairs chiefs on Thursday.
The two parties are set to discuss a comprehensive economic package that Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has ordered to be drawn up.
The LDP hopes to gain the upstart DPFP's support for a supplementary budget bill for fiscal 2024, which would finance the economic package, by including some of the policies championed by DPFP chief Yuichiro Tamaki for increasing people's take-home pay.
