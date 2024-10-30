Toyota April-Sept. Global Sales Down 2.8 Pct

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 30 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Toyota Motor Corp. said Wednesday that its parent-only global vehicle sales in April-September fell 2.8 pct from a year before to 5,028,830 units.

The sales were weighed down by the automaker's sluggish performance in China amid a fierce price war and by domestic factors such as a recall of Prius hybrid vehicles and a production halt following a vehicle testing scandal.

Toyota saw its vehicle sales drop 13.7 pct to 866,541 units in China and 9.3 pct to 716,588 units in Japan. But it fared well in North America and Europe, backed by brisk hybrid vehicle sales.

The Toyota group's global sales, including those at subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co. and Hino Motors Ltd., in the first half of fiscal 2024 slid 4.0 pct to 5,373,314 units.

In September alone, Toyota's domestic production plunged 10.6 pct from a year earlier to 277,915 units, affected by a suspension of domestic plants due to the approach of Typhoon Shanshan.

