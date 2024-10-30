Emperor, Empress Meet Paris Gold Medalists at Garden Party

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 30 (Jiji Press)--Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako hosted an autumn garden party at the Akasaka Imperial Gardens in Tokyo on Wednesday afternoon, attended by about 1,400 guests, including athletes who won gold medals at the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The Imperial couple, along with their daughter Princess Aiko and other Imperial Family members, interacted with the guests.

Recalling his gold medal in the men's 66-kilogram judo category, Hifumi Abe told the couple, "I did my best to win a gold medal for my sister as well." The couple appreciated his efforts with younger sister Uta, who also participated in the Games.

In a conversation with Haruka Kitaguchi, the women's javelin gold medalist, Emperor Naruhito referred to Kitaguchi's record of 65 meters. "I think I can throw across the pond (at the party venue)," said Kitaguchi, drawing laughter from the crowd.

Empress Masako told gold-winning skateboarders Koko Yoshizawa and Yuto Horigome about her childhood skateboarding experience. Yoshizawa responded with surprise, saying, "We could skateboard together."

