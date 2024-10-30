Japan's 10 Major Power Firms to Raise Rates in Nov.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 30 (Jiji Press)--Japan's 10 major power utilities said Wednesday that they will raise their electricity rates for an average household by 513-650 yen in November from the previous month due to the end of a government subsidy program.

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. will increase its rates by 608 yen to 8,868 yen.

Tokyo Gas Co. and three other major city gas firms will raise their monthly fees by 209-274 yen, also because of the end of the subsidies.

The subsidy program started in January 2023 as a measure to cushion the impact of fuel prices that soared following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Japanese government resumed the program for three months starting in August after it once came to an end in May.

