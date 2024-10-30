Oriental Land Logs Record 1st-Half Revenue

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 30 (Jiji Press)--Oriental Land Co., the operator of the Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks, said Wednesday that its consolidated revenue rose 4.5 pct in the six months ended in September from a year before to 297.2 billion yen, the highest level for the fiscal first half.

The theme parks in Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture, near Tokyo, saw their per-visitor revenue climb 4.4 pct to a record 17,303 yen thanks to measures including the introduction of dynamic ticket pricing.

The number of visitors dropped 2.4 pct to 12.19 million due mainly to severe summer heat. The positive impact of the opening of the new Fantasy Springs area at Tokyo DisneySea was not strong enough to push up the figure.

Oriental Land posted a sharp revenue increase of 17.4 pct in its hotel business due to the opening of the new area.

Operating profit fell 18 pct to 63.1 billion yen, while net profit declined 16.5 pct to 45.5 billion yen. Rising personnel expenses and costs linked to the opening of the new area weighed on profits.

