Japan Declared Corporate Incomes Hit 3rd Straight Record High

Tokyo, Oct. 31 (Jiji Press)--The total amount of incomes declared by companies in Japan that close the books in March hit a record high for the third straight year, the National Tax Agency has said.

The sum for fiscal 2023 through March this year stood at 98,278.1 billion yen, up 15.6 pct from the previous year, the agency said Wednesday.

Transportation, retail and manufacturing businesses enjoyed remarkable growth. The service industry was the only one that suffered a fall, with its income down 5.0 pct.

The total amount of taxes based on the declared incomes increased 16.7 pct to 17,392.4 billion yen, up for the fourth straight year.

Of the total 3,176,000 declarations, 36.0 pct were made by profitable companies, down 0.2 percentage point.

