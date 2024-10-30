8 Japan Automakers' Global Output Falls 6 Pct in April-Sept.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 30 (Jiji Press)--The combined global vehicle production of eight major Japanese automakers fell 6 pct from a year earlier to 11.87 million units in the April-September first half of fiscal 2024, their data showed Wednesday.

The decline partly reflected the Japanese makers' struggles in the Chinese market due to price competition and their delays in the field of electric vehicles.

In the six-month period, domestic production fell at six of the eight companies, excluding Honda Motor Co. and Suzuki Motor Corp., as vehicle testing scandals at some companies and factory shutdowns amid a typhoon cast a shadow.

Daihatsu Motor Co. and Toyota Motor Corp. saw their domestic production decrease 18.2 pct and 9.4 pct, respectively, as they halted production of some models due to the scandals.

Nissan Motor Co.'s domestic output slumped 13.4 pct, dragged down by a fall in production of the X-Trail and other SUVs.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]