CDP Seeks Cooperation from Nippon Ishin, JCP in PM Election

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 30 (Jiji Press)--Yoshihiko Noda, leader of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, met separately with the leaders of Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) and the Japanese Communist Party on Wednesday, seeking their cooperation to appoint him as prime minister after Sunday's general election.

Nippon Ishin leader Nobuyuki Baba withheld his response, but he and Noda agreed to continue discussions on the upcoming parliamentary vote to elect the next prime minister.

JCP head Tomoko Tamura told Noda of her party's intention to positively consider supporting Noda in the prime ministerial election.

Noda asked the two parties to vote for him if the election goes to a runoff, in order to form a government through cooperation among parties other than the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

In the general election, the LDP and its coalition partner, Komeito, lost their majority in the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]