Japan Parliament to Start Special Session on Nov. 11

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 30 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party plans to start a special parliamentary session on Nov. 11 to elect a prime minister following Sunday's general election, a senior party official said Wednesday.

LDP parliamentary affairs chief Tetsushi Sakamoto, meeting with Hirofumi Ryu, his counterpart from the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, also unveiled a plan to hold the special session for four days.

Ryu called for a longer session so that Budget Committee meetings take place to enable substantive discussions among lawmakers from ruling and opposition parties.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]