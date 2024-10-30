Japan Parliament to Start Special Session on Nov. 11
Tokyo, Oct. 30 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party plans to start a special parliamentary session on Nov. 11 to elect a prime minister following Sunday's general election, a senior party official said Wednesday.
LDP parliamentary affairs chief Tetsushi Sakamoto, meeting with Hirofumi Ryu, his counterpart from the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, also unveiled a plan to hold the special session for four days.
Ryu called for a longer session so that Budget Committee meetings take place to enable substantive discussions among lawmakers from ruling and opposition parties.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]