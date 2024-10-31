Both Living Plaintiffs Accept S. Korean Wartime Labor Solution

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Oct. 31 (Jiji Press)--Lee Choon-shik, a former Korean wartime laborer, has received the compensation and interest for late payment a South Korean government-affiliated foundation paid on behalf of Japanese companies that were ordered to do so by South Korea’s Supreme Court, according to South Korean government officials.

This means that both of the two living plaintiffs who won their cases against Japanese companies in the top court in 2018 accepted the South Korean government-proposed solution for the long-standing dispute with Japan over wartime labor.

The other living plaintiff received the money on Oct. 23.

The 2018 top court ruling finalized the order for the defendant Japanese companies to pay compensation to 15 plaintiffs. Of them, bereaved families of 11 plaintiffs accepted Seoul’s solution, while representatives of two deceased plaintiffs still reject it.

In March 2023, the South Korean government announced the solution to have the foundation shoulder the amount equivalent to the wartime labor compensation the Supreme Court ordered Japanese companies to pay, plus interest on the delay.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]