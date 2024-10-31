N. Korea Fires Apparent ICBM into Sea of Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Oct. 31 (Jiji Press)--North Korea fired what is presumed to be an intercontinental ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan on Thursday morning, according to the South Korean military.

The ballistic missile was launched from the Pyongyang area around 7:10 a.m. on a lofted trajectory, the South Korean military said.

The missile is believed to have fallen in Sea of Japan waters outside Japan's exclusive economic zone about 200 kilometers west of Hokkaido's Okushiri Island around 8:37 a.m.

The missile flew for about 86 minutes and reached a maximum altitude of over 7,000 kilometers, hitting flight time and altitude records for North Korean missiles, the Japanese Defense Ministry said.

According to the Pyongyang's state-run Korean Central News Agency, a spokesperson for the North Korean National Defense Ministry said that the country launched an ICBM on Thursday morning. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who attended the launch, stressed that his country will never change its policy of bolstering its nuclear forces.

