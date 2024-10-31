Japan Tightening Vigilance amid N. Korea Provocations

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 31 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is strengthening its vigilance amid increasing provocations by Pyongyang, in response to North Korea's ballistic missile launch Thursday morning.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba convened a meeting of the National Security Council following the launch of what is believed to be an intercontinental ballistic missile.

Participants confirmed the policy of collecting and analyzing information in cooperation with the United States and South Korea and taking all possible measures, including surveillance activities by the Self-Defense Forces.

The launch is "an outrageous act that escalates tensions in the international community as a whole," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told a hastily arranged press conference after the NSC meeting.

The missile marked flight duration and maximum altitude records for North Korean missiles. Some observers are speculating that North Korea may conduct a nuclear test ahead of the U.S. presidential election Tuesday.

