Markups for 282 Food Products Scheduled for Nov. in Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 31 (Jiji Press)--Japan's 195 major food and beverage makers are planning price hikes for 282 products in November, up 102.9 pct from a year earlier, a private research firm said Thursday.

But November's figure is substantially lower than October's 2,924, the current monthly high this year, Teikoku Databank Ltd. said.

According to the firm, the upcoming price increases can be attributed to higher material costs and will be led by processed food and snacks.

By company, Toyo Suisan Kaisha Ltd. will raise the prices of 55 packaged precooked rice products by 13-14 pct.

In view of ever-rising cocoa bean procurement costs, snack producer Lotte Co. decided to lift the ex-factory prices of 71 products including mainstay "Koala no March" chocolate biscuits, whose price will go up for the second time this year. Meiji Co. and Kabaya Foods Corp. are also going to raise prices for their chocolate products.

