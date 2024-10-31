Ex-TEPCO Chairman Katsumata Dies at 84

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 31 (Jiji Press)--Tsunehisa Katsumata, who served as chairman of Tokyo Electric Power Co., now Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc., at the time of the March 2011 nuclear disaster at TEPCO's Fukushima No. 1 plant, died on Oct. 21. He was 84.

Born in Tokyo and graduating from the University of Tokyo, Katsumata joined TEPCO in 1963. After being appointed president in 2002, he demonstrated his skill in restoring trust in the company, which was undermined by a scandal over the falsification of nuclear power plant inspection data.

Known for his quick decision-making, Katsumata was nicknamed "Razor Katsumata." After assuming the position of chairman in 2008, he continued to reign as TEPCO's de facto head. He also served as chairman of the Federation of Electric Power Companies of Japan and vice chairman of the Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren.

In dealing with the disaster-crippled Fukushima No. 1 plant in northeastern Japan, Katsumata was criticized for his handling of information disclosure and cooperation with the central government. He retired from the post in June 2012 to take management responsibility.

Katsumata was criminally accused in the same month by a group of local residents affected by the nuclear accident of professional negligence resulting in injury and death for his alleged failure to take appropriate countermeasures for tsunamis. Though the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office decided twice not to indict him, Katsumata was charged automatically after a committee for the inquest of prosecution ruled he should be prosecuted.

