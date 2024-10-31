Mitsubishi Electric, Aisin Shelve Plan to Set Up New Firm
Tokyo, Oct. 31 (Jiji Press)--Mitsubishi Electric Corp. and Aisin Corp. have put on hold a plan to set up a joint company to develop and supply key components for electric vehicles, both companies said Thursday.
The firms said they will instead form a business partnership to develop a power electronics inverter for Aisin's "eAxle" drive unit to meet high demand from EV manufacturers in the late 2020s, although the joint company plan will remain a medium- to long-term strategic agenda item. The next-generation EV drive unit combines the motor, inverter and transmission.
Mitsubishi Electric and Aisin chose to proceed with a business tie-up without setting up a new company in order to develop the cutting-edge drive system ahead of their rivals, an Aisin executive said.
The two firms announced in May that Mitsubishi Electric would transfer the electrification-related business of Mitsubishi Electric Mobility Corp., which was spun off from its vehicle equipment business in April, to the planned joint company and begin operations by May 2025.
