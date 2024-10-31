No Prejudgment on Timing of Interest Rate Hike: BOJ's Ueda

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 31 (Jiji Press)--Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said Thursday that he has no prejudgment about when the central bank will raise interest rates next.

In a press conference following the BOJ's two-day policy-setting meeting through the same day, Ueda also said that "the fog is clearing up a little" over the risk of a downside in foreign economies, including that of the United States.

