No Prejudgment on Timing of Interest Rate Hike: BOJ's Ueda
Tokyo, Oct. 31 (Jiji Press)--Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said Thursday that he has no prejudgment about when the central bank will raise interest rates next.
In a press conference following the BOJ's two-day policy-setting meeting through the same day, Ueda also said that "the fog is clearing up a little" over the risk of a downside in foreign economies, including that of the United States.
