Toyota, NTT to Develop Driver Assistance System to Prevent Accidents

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 31 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. agreed Thursday to develop a driver assistance system to prevent car accidents.

The two Japanese companies will build and operate the system, which will use artificial intelligence and optical communication technology to collect huge amounts of data and provide highly accurate driving assistance. They plan to invest around 500 billion yen by 2030.

The company will consider offering the system to domestic and overseas automakers in the future.

NTT's Innovative Optical and Wireless Network, or IOWN, which is under development now, will be used to collect fast-changing, real-time data from running vehicles for AI learning.

The system is expected to accurately predict the movements of people and vehicles to prevent collisions in urban areas and help smooth merging onto expressways based on behavior prediction.

