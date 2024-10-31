ANA Expects Record Full-Year Revenue

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 31 (Jiji Press)--ANA Holdings Inc. said on Thursday that it expects to post record consolidated revenue for the year ending next March thanks to an increasing number of visitors to Japan.

The Japanese airline raised its revenue forecast for the year to 2.22 trillion yen, which is up 8 pct from the previous year, from its previous projection of 2.19 trillion yen.

The previous record revenue of 2,058.3 billion yen was marked in the year ended in March 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company forecast that domestic passenger services and freight services will be buoyant.

ANA also raised its net profit prediction to 120 billion yen from 110 billion yen.

