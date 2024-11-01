Costumed Halloween Revelers Decrease in Tokyo's Shibuya, Shinjuku

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 1 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo's Shibuya and Shinjuku wards have seen fewer costumed Halloween night revelers than in past years as the local governments tightened rules while calling on the public not to visit the wards for celebration.

Shibuya has enforced an ordinance to ban street drinking at night throughout the year. Mayor Ken Hasebe asked the public to avoid visiting Shibuya on Thursday night for the purpose of enjoying Halloween.

On Thursday, many police officers and security guards were deployed around JR Shibuya Station, a very busy area in the ward. The number of people around the station gradually increased from around 6 p.m., but there was no major confusion.

"On the Halloween day a few years ago, we had a hard time, with many people in costumes staying in front of our restaurant. I'm glad the number of people has dropped," Masaru Kimishima, who manages a Chinese restaurant in the Shibuya Center Street shopping area, said with relief.

Costumed people decreased also in Shinjuku's Kabukicho entertainment district. Last year, Kabukicho attracted many people, following Shibuya's request for the public not to visit the ward.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]