Japan, U.S., S. Korea Condemn N. Korea's ICBM Launch

Washington, Oct. 31 (Jiji Press)--Japan, the United States and South Korea on Thursday strongly condemned North Korea's launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile the same day as a violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions.

Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul also urged North Korea to immediately halt any actions that threaten peace and stability in and around the Korean Peninsula.

The missile was launched following North Korea's recent announcement that its Constitution now defines South Korea as a hostile state, the ministers said in a statement released after their telephone talks, expressing strong concerns about North Korea's intentions.

"Only through dialogue can we achieve a lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula," the ministers said, demanding that North Korea return to talks on its nuclear and missile issues.

The officials also criticized North Korea for deepening military cooperation with Russia, including through the dispatch of its troops to Russia.

