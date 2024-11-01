Japan Post Starts New Year's Postcard Sales

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan Post Co. started sales of New Year's lottery postcards for 2025 at post offices and other places nationwide Friday.

The initial amount issued is set at 1.07 billion postcards, down 25.7 pct from a year earlier, hitting the lowest level since 2004, to which the existing data can date back.

The mail and parcel delivery arm of Japan Post Holdings Co. forecasts a decline in demand following last month's postage hike.

"Hand-written New Year's postcards convey my feelings well to recipients. I'd like to preserve this culture," said a woman in her 50s who bought New Year's postcards at the Tokyo Central Post Office.

New Year's postcards will be accepted for posting from Dec. 15. Japan Post recommends that the cards be posted by Dec. 25 to ensure delivery on New Year's Day.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]