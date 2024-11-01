Japan Crown Prince, Princess to Visit Turkey in Dec.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 1 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Friday approved a plan for Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko to visit Turkey in December to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations.

According to the Imperial Household Agency, the couple will leave Tokyo International Airport at Haneda for Ankara on a Japanese government plane Dec. 3.

In the Turkish capital, the Imperial couple are slated to pay a courtesy call on President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Dec. 4.

After moving to Istanbul, the Imperial couple will attend a ceremony for the 100th anniversary to be held by the two countries' governments Dec. 5, during which the Crown Prince, the younger brother of Emperor Naruhito, is set to give a speech.

On the next day, the couple will visit the Istanbul Museum of Modern Art, which is holding a solo exhibition of a Japanese artist.

