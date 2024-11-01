Japan, EU Officials Condemn N. Korea's Latest ICBM Launch

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Defense Minister Gen Nakatani and Josep Borrell, the European Union's high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, met in Tokyo on Friday and condemned North Korea's launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile the previous day.

Nakatani criticized the ICBM launch as a grave challenge to the international community, and Borrell voiced strong condemnation. They confirmed that Japan and the EU will strengthen their cooperation.

Nakatani also referred to North Korea's deployment of troops in support of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and expressed serious concern about its impact on the security environment around Japan.

Borrell pointed out that the security of Europe and that of the Indo-Pacific region are connected.

