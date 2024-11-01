Sekiguchi Eyed as Next Head of Japan's Upper House

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party is planning to push Masakazu Sekiguchi as the next president of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, several party sources said Friday.

Sekiguchi, 71, who currently leads LDP members in the Upper House, would succeed current Upper House President Hidehisa Otsuji, who plans to step down for health reasons.

As the LDP-Komeito coalition has a majority in the parliamentary chamber, Sekiguchi is expected to be elected at a special Diet session to be convened on Nov. 11.

His current post is likely to be filled by former welfare minister Keizo Takemi, 72.

Sekiguchi was first elected to the Upper House in a by-election in the Saitama prefectural constituency in 2003. He assumed his current post in 2019, after serving in government and party posts including parliamentary vice minister for foreign affairs.

